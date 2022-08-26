Challenges Behind Rahul Gandhi's 'Political, Not Partisan' Bharat Jodo Yatra

In the last few days, the calls for Rahul Gandhi to take on the role of the president have been made publicly by some Congress leaders. Congress’ leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that only Rahul Gandhi can become the president, a sentiment that was also echoed by Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, shortly after it was reported that he has been asked by none other than interim president Sonia Gandhi to consider assuming the responsibility.

“If Rahul Gandhi does not become the party president, it will be a disappointment for the Congressmen in the country,” Gehlot told the media Wednesday.

However, former Madhya Pradesh CM and party leader Digvijaya Singh, on the same day told NDTV that "we can't force Rahul Gandhi if he doesn't want to become Congress president.”

This is nothing short of a public acknowledgement by a Congress leader that Rahul is in fact hesitant in becoming the president—even after over three years of stepping down from the post.

“When he had quit from the post after the 2019 election loss, the idea was that he wants to come back as president only once he feels he has earned it,” a Congress leader told The Quint.

But the last three years haven’t exactly propped Rahul Gandhi as the ‘obvious choice’ for the role of party president as he would have hoped. The Congress government fell in Karnataka in 2019 and Madhya Pradesh in 2020, and the party lost important state elections like Kerala (where Gandhi served as the primary campaigner for the Congress), Assam, Punjab, and also fared worse in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections as compared to 2017.