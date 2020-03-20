Madhya Pradesh: Why Did Kamal Nath Govt Fall & What Happens Next?

The Congress in Madhya Pradesh has always been a divided house – not just now, but for the past several decades. In the 1980s, the rivalry was between Arjun Singh and the Shukla brothers. In the 1990s, the rivalry was between three factions: Arjun Singh and Digvijaya Singh in one camp, the Shukla brothers in the second, and Madhavrao Scindia in the third. For all these years, Kamal Nath remained focused on the Centre, despite maintaining his hold over his bastion, Chhindwara.

But he was made the president of the Madhya Pradesh Congress, and therefore, the party’s de-facto candidate for the 2018 Assembly elections. This also made him another power centre in the state Congress, besides rivals Digvijaya Singh and Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Scindia’s supporters claim that Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh closed ranks and sidelined him, and that the tipping point came when the party didn’t make him their first choice in the Rajya Sabha elections, choosing Digvijaya Singh instead.

There was also criticism from the rebel MLAs regarding Kamal Nath’s style of functioning. They said that he didn’t speak to them or get their work done. Even neutral people do point out that Kamal Nath’s hands-on, unilateral style of functioning didn’t go down well with many.

However, it wasn’t just state-level factors that led to the government’s downfall. There were at least two crucial national factors as well.

First, the vacuum in the Congress’ national leadership meant that there was no one who could mediate and solve the tussle between Kamal Nath and Scindia.

The second national factor is the BJP’s constant hunger for expanding its political power, even if it meant destabilising a non-BJP government in the middle of an international health crisis.