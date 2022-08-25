Ashok Gehlot Front Runner for Congress President After Sonia Gandhi's 'Request'

After a direct 'request' from interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot is emerging as a front runner to become the next president of the Congress party.

On his part, Gehlot has continued to deny this speculation and said that he is "getting to know of this from the media only."

He further expressed his desire to see Rahul Gandhi return as party president.

"Every Congress worker wants to see Rahul Gandhi take over as president. This would be the best step to inspire them," he said.

However, Gandhi is said to be unwilling to take charge. The idea is that he may focus full time on the party's upcoming mass contact programme – the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Sonia Gandhi has also said that the party should have a full-time president and that she doesn't want to continue as interim head any more, given her health challenges.