AAP's Manish Sisodia Alleges ‘Corruption’ By Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Delhi Health Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday, 4 June, accused Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of corruption for awarding contracts for COVID PPE kits to his wife’s company during the pandemic. He claimed that the CM had also paid a higher rate for the same kits.

At the press conference, he claimed that the firm had taken ‘advantage of the COVID-19 emergency’. While citing a media report, he said, “While the contract given to the firm of Sarma's wife was cancelled as the company could not supply PPE kits, another supply order was given to the firm belonging to the business partners of his son at a rate of ₹1,680 per kit.”