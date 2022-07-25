Arrested WB Minister Partha Chatterjee Does Not Need Hospitalisation: AIIMS

Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Politics  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Arrested WB Minister Partha Chatterjee Does Not Need Hospitalisation: AIIMS

Chatterjee was earlier at the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata, claiming to be unwell.
West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee was found fit by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneshwar on Monday, 25 July and does not need hospitalisation, officials said.

(Photo: Image Altered by The Quint)

West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee was found fit by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneshwar on Monday, 25 July, and does not need hospitalisation, officials said.

Chatterjee, who was earlier at the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata, claiming to be unwell, was declared fit by AIIMS Bhubaneswar Director Dr Ashutosh Biswas. Biswas said:

“He (Partha Chatterjee) was having problems because of his chronic illness. We investigated and the report has been submitted to the high court, there was not much chest pain. He is in stable condition and will be discharged today."
AIIMS Bhubaneswar Director Dr Ashutosh Biswas to news agency ANI

Chaterjee was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on 23 July in connection with the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of teachers, clerks, and staff in state-run schools.

