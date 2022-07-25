Arrested WB Minister Partha Chatterjee Does Not Need Hospitalisation: AIIMS

West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee was found fit by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneshwar on Monday, 25 July, and does not need hospitalisation, officials said.

Chatterjee, who was earlier at the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata, claiming to be unwell, was declared fit by AIIMS Bhubaneswar Director Dr Ashutosh Biswas. Biswas said: