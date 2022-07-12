‘Angry Lions With Bared Fangs’: Oppn Slams National Emblem Atop New Parliament

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the newly constructed national emblem on the roof of the new Parliament building in New Delhi on Monday, 11 July, a number of Opposition leaders criticised the inauguration and raised a variety of concerns.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi asserted that the head of the government should not have been given the role of unveiling the national emblem atop the Parliament, as the speaker of the Lok Sabha represents the Parliament.

"Constitution separates powers of parliament, govt & judiciary. As head of govt, @PMOIndia shouldn’t have unveiled the national emblem atop new parliament building. Speaker of Lok Sabha represents LS which isn’t subordinate to govt. @PMOIndia has violated all constitutional norms," Owaisi wrote on Twitter.