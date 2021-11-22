Andhra Pradesh Withdraws Three-Capital Bills, Jagan Government Informs HC

The move had been opposed by several farmers and landowners of the Amaravati region, with protests demanding that Amaravati be retained as the sole state capital continuing for nearly two years now, organised by the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi and Amaravati Joint Action Committee (JAC).

A 45-day walkathon in the name of ‘maha padayatra’ from Amaravati to Tirupati was launched on 1 November. The walkathon had reached Kavali town of Nellore district as of 21 November, with the state unit of the BJP extending their support to the movement.

The previous TDP government had undertaken land pooling for Amaravati under a separate law passed in 2014, called the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) Act.

Those who owned land in the capital region could volunteer to give it up to the state government, in exchange for a portion of land in the form of a developed plot.