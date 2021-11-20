Andhra Pradesh: 20 Dead, 30 Missing Due to Heavy Rainfall

As heavy rains lashed Andhra Pradesh, 20 people have lost their lives and a total of 1,544 houses have been damaged. At least 30 people have gone missing as well, the Andhra Pradesh government said in a press statement on Saturday, 20 November.

The districts of Nellore, Anantapur, Chittoor and Kadapa have been receiving heavy rainfall over the past two days. The rainfall has affected a total of 168 mandals, and has impacted 1,109 villages, the government statement further said. Due to the rains, a total of 1,544 houses have been damaged and the loss is estimated at Rs 499.48 lakh. Kadapa district, in particular, has been severely affected, and a total of 394 houses have been inundated, according to the statement