CM Reddy Launches Andhra Pradesh's 26 New Districts After Major Reorganisation

Andhra Pradesh on Monday, 4 April, got 26 newly carved out districts, following a major re-organisation of its 13 existing districts.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the 13 newly carved out districts on Monday morning.

He also launched the district portals and handbooks to keep the public informed about the new districts. Officials will be taking charge at all the new district offices on Monday.

Ahead of the reorganisation, the state also appointed district collectors and superintendents of police for all the 26 newly formed districts. It has also reshuffled IAS and IPS officers, reported The News Minute.