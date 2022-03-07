In a First for Andhra Pradesh, ‘History-Sheeters’ Given Fresh Job Opportunities

In an effort to boost a fresh start for those with a criminal record, the Andhra Pradesh government organised a job mela in Vijayawada on Saturday, 5 March, where top-tier business firms gathered to recruit repeat offenders who want to start anew in life, reported The Times of India.

At least 37 such 'history-sheeters' were offered placement letters by a few companies, out of the 17 companies that participated in the job fair. Backed by the police, these young men were weaned off from crime and given a new lease of life under counselling sessions with psychologists in the past two months.