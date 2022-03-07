In a First for Andhra Pradesh, ‘History-Sheeters’ Given Fresh Job Opportunities

A job fair in Vijayawada saw top business houses willing to offer jobs to history-sheeters backed by police.
In an effort to boost a fresh start for those with a criminal record, the Andhra Pradesh government organised a job mela in Vijayawada on Saturday, 5 March, where top-tier business firms gathered to recruit repeat offenders who want to start anew in life, reported The Times of India.
At least 37 such 'history-sheeters' were offered placement letters by a few companies, out of the 17 companies that participated in the job fair. Backed by the police, these young men were weaned off from crime and given a new lease of life under counselling sessions with psychologists in the past two months.
An HR manager in a corporate company stated that they hired about 22 people from the fair, which also included some youth with a criminal past. “As these people were referred to by the police and APSSDC, we don’t have any problem hiring them,” he said.
The initiative, a brainchild of Vijayawada Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata, was tried on a pilot basis under certain police stations. Counselling sessions were given to these prior offenders before the fair, where the police arranged for interactions with psychiatrists, psychologists and industry experts to engender positivity amongst them.
Reportedly, the history-sheeters agreed to leave behind their past and sign up for alternative work.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Babu Rao, along with Additional Deputy Commissioner K Srinivas had coordinated the project.
