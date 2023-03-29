Amritpal Singh Releases Video, Slams Govt & Says He's Fine: Here's the Full Text

Then my internet stopped and I didn't come to know what was happening.

Now, I managed to see some news regarding what has happened. The Punjab government has crossed all limits of oppression. They have framed Sikh youngsters and put them in jails. They didn't even spare women and children.

This is similar to what Beant Singh's government did in Punjab.

I thank the entire Sangat for standing by me for speaking out against what they thought was my arrest. I thank those who protested and courted arrest. We need to understand, this isn't about my arrest alone. This is an attack on the Sikh community as a whole. I was not afraid of being arrested earlier and I'm not afraid now.