Amritpal Singh's 350 km 'Escape Route': 6 Places in 2 Days. But Where Is He Now?

On 18 March, Punjab Police and central agencies launched a crackdown on Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh and his associates. But ten days later, there is still no sign of where Amritpal Singh actually is.

Some of his sympathisers claim that Amritpal Singh had already been detained by the police and that they aren't making it public as yet. Amritpal Singh's uncle Harjit Singh had also made this claim before surrendering to the police.

However, the Punjab Police has consistently maintained that Amritpal Singh is not in their custody.

Yet, they have been providing detailed updates on what they believe were Amritpal Singh and his aide Papalpreet Singh's whereabouts since the crackdown.