'All Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Convicts Must Be Freed': Judge Behind Conviction

It was on 11 May 1999, that a Supreme Court (SC) bench headed by Justice KT Thomas, with Justices DP Wadhwa and Syed Shah Mohammed Quadri, sentenced four people to death for being part of the conspiracy to kill former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Twenty three years later, the SC has released one of the convicts – AG Perarivalan – on grounds that the Tamil Nadu Governor did not have the right to inordinately delay taking a decision on Perarivalan’s mercy petition.

Justice KT Thomas, who now lives in Kottayam district of Kerala, has welcomed the SC’s decision and condemned the Governor’s behaviour.