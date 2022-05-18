Rajiv Gandhi Assassination: SC Orders Release of Convict AG Perarivalan
After 32 years, AG Perarivalan is a free man at last.
After almost 32 long years, AG Perarivalan, one of the life convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, is a free man.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 18 May, invoking powers under Article 142 of the Constitution, ordered the release of Perarivalan alias Arivu. He was accused of having bought two 9-volt ‘Golden Power’ battery cells for Sivarasan, the LTTE man who masterminded the conspiracy. The cells were used in the bomb that killed Rajiv Gandhi on 21 May that year.
Perarivalan was 19 when he was arrested on 11 June 1991.
Since his arrest, Perarivalan has spent 15 years on death row and a total of almost 24 years in solitary confinement in prison.
The convict has used his time in prison to complete undergraduate and postgraduate degrees from Indira Gandhi National Open University, as well as to procure more than eight diploma and certificate courses.
A bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai observed that the inordinate delay by the Tamil Nadu governor in exercising his powers under Article 161 of the Constitution will be subject to judicial review.
Last week, the Supreme Court indicated that it disagreed with the Centre's decision to await the President's referral, after the state cabinet has given its recommendation, noting that "no one was above the law."
"It is a matter to be decided by the court, the decision of the governor was not even needed. He is bound by the decision of the council of ministers. We will have to look into this," the court directed Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj, appearing for the Centre in the matter.
