Rajinikanth Says Will Launch Political Party in January 2021

Rajinikanth added that the announcement for the political party would be made on 31 December 2020.

Rajinikanth took to Twitter on Thursday, 3 December, to announce that he would be launching his political party in January 2021, ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls. He added that the announcement would be made on 31 December 2020.

“My entry into politics is certain. This is the compulsion of the times. In the upcoming state Assembly polls, I will start my own political party, and contest in all the 234 constituencies in Tamil Nadu,” Rajinikanth had announced on New Year’s Eve in 2017. However, there was no major announcement since. On Monday, however, in a closed-door meeting, Rajinikanth had spoken with 32 leaders of the Rajini Makkal Mandram. Stalin, an office bearer from Thoothukudi, had then told the media that many of them expressed their concerns over his health, while a few maintained that Rajinikanth should announce his political party. “In today’s meeting district secretaries and I exchanged our views. They assured they would support me in whatever decision I take. I will take a decision as soon as possible,” he said, according to ANI. The decision to launch the party comes after this meeting.

The Rajini Factor

The upcoming 2021 Assembly elections are very crucial because this is the first time in decades that the two Dravidian parties will be fighting it off without veteran leaders Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi. The BJP might have succeeded in consolidating the majority community in several other states, but when it comes to Tamil Nadu, they have not made even a dent. This year, the party has decided to devise various ‘Hindu nationalist’ strategies to garner support. However, many say that the trump card could be: The Rajini factor.

Political Aspirations

Rajini has been dropping hints about his political aspirations since the 1990s, which were only made it official on 31 December 2017. He had said: “I will enter politics and launch a party to serve the people of Tamil Nadu as the (political) system in Tamil Nadu has been ruined.” Sparking speculation of an alliance with the BJP, he had added, “My politics would be a spiritual politics, treating all as equals,” and as a precursor to the formation of a political party, the actor’s fan clubs had been converted into the Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM). In 1991, however, his punch line, “Even God cannot save Tamil Nadu” if the AIADMK comes back to power in 1991, resulted in the party’s humiliating defeat, with it winning just four Assembly seats out of 234, which further led to Jayalalithaa herself losing. In the aftermath, Karunanidhi expressed his gratitude to the icon saying that he had blessed the DMK-TMC alliance.