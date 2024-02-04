After Jharkhand, Bihar Congress MLAs Reach Hyderabad Amid 'Poaching Concerns'

At least 16 Congress MLAs from Bihar arrived in Hyderabad on Sunday, 4 February. Reports suggest that the MLAs were brought to Hyderabad amid 'poaching concerns', as the newly formed National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Bihar seeks a trust vote on 12 February.

"Sixteen Congress MLAs are reaching Hyderabad and the rest will also join them soon," Bihar Congress president Akhilesh Singh told news agency ANI earlier on Sunday. He, however, added that the MLAs were in Hyderabad to "congratulate the newly formed Congress government" in Telangana.

"We will meet the CM (Revanth Reddy) and congratulate him..." he said, as per ANI.

The MLAs are being put up at Siri Nature's Valley Resort in Rangareddy and are likely to stay in the city till 11 February, reports said.