In Photos: Champai Soren Takes Oath as Jharkhand Chief Minister

Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan greets newly sworn-in Chief Minister Champai Soren after the oath-taking ceremony at Raj Bhawan on Friday, 2 February.
(Photo: PTI)
Champai Soren, a senior leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), took oath as the seventh chief minister of Jharkhand, succeeding party chairperson Hemant Soren, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) earlier this week.
Champai Soren signs documents after taking oath as Jharkhand CM during the swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhawan on Friday.
JMM leader Champai Soren takes oath as Jharkhand CM during the swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhawan in Ranchi on Friday.
RJD MLA Satyanand Bhokta takes oath as a minister during the oath-taking ceremony at Raj Bhawan in Ranchi on Friday.
Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan administers the oath of office to Champai Soren as the state CM during the swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhawan in Ranchi on Friday.
Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan with newly sworn-in Chief Minister Champai Soren and other state Cabinet ministers at the oath-taking ceremony held at Raj Bhawan in Ranchi on Friday.
Newly sworn-in Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren at the State Secretariat in Ranchi on Friday.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren pays tribute to freedom fighter Birsa Munda in Ranchi on Friday.
