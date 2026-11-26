Days after violent clashes between Left groups and ABVP members on the Jadavpur University (JU) campus in August made national headlines, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari made his stance clear at a rally organised outside the university gates. Lauding the ABVP for their "good work across universities in India like Jawaharlal Nehru University", he said, "JU is still left... this too shall be done."

The CM also led a rally, including troops of Naga sadhus outside the JU gates, in defence of Hindu samaj (society) and "sanatani" pride.

It's not surprising then that the JU incident was only the first in a series of similar violent episodes that have followed since at SRFTI (Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute), Presidency University, and now KMC.

On 18 October, a day after a stampede broke out at a Durga Puja pandal in Chorbagan, leaving at least 21 people dead, junior doctors and interns at KMC held a press conference. Speaking to the media, they alleged shortages of essential supplies at the college hospital—including drugs like tranexamic acid (that helps stop active bleeding), syringes, and clot vials. They also questioned why critically injured victims were transferred to a private facility after initially being brought to KMC's emergency ward.

"There were around 13 victims brought here," an intern, who was on duty that night, told The Quint.

On an average day, three interns are posted in the general emergency ward, and two each at orthopaedics emergency and surgery emergency. "That day we had more than 40 interns in general emergency to treat patients. Interns of all departments—be it from psychiatry or surgery, orthopaedics or general emergency—everyone came to the aid of the patients," he said.