Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede: At Least 13 Women, 1 Child Among 19 Killed

At least nineteen people died and 25 others were injured in a stampede at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata on the evening of 17 October 2026. The incident occurred during heavy rainfall, when a large crowd surged at the exit gate, leading to a fatal crush. Most of the deceased were women and children. The injured were taken to local hospitals for treatment, and the pandal was subsequently closed to visitors.