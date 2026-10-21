Kolkata Stampede: Did BJP’s Political Priorities Come Before Public Safety?

In Kolkata, Durga Puja and crowds are inseparable. The festival draws people from across West Bengal, transforming the city into a vast public celebration of lights, pandals, new clothes, music and the excitement of pandal-hopping. The crowds are not an inconvenience to be tolerated; they are part of what makes Durga Puja what it is.

But they also demand careful planning, adequate police deployment, and an administration prepared for emergencies. At Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja in North Kolkata, that responsibility came under devastating scrutiny when a stampede on 17 October killed 19 people and injured several others.

A festival associated with joy became a tragedy, raising serious questions about the priorities and preparedness of the Suvendu Adhikari-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.