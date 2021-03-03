MCD Bypolls: Crucial Win for AAP But With a Lesson From Muslims

The bypolls to five wards in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi have resulted in a wipeout for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) winning four and the Congress one.

The AAP has won from Kalyan Puri and Trilok Puri in the East Delhi Municipal Corporation and Rohini-C and Shalimar Bagh in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

The Congress has won from Chauhan Bangar in the East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

The bypolls were necessitated due to the death of BJP councillor from Shalimar Bagh and the resignation of AAP councillors in the remaining four wards.

There are three key aspects to the election results.