With 2022 Punjab & MCD Polls in Mind, AAP Turns Combative Again

And in the midst of all this, Kejriwal is also locked in a bitter war of words with his Punjab counterpart Captain Amarinder Singh over the farm laws. In one instance, the Delhi CM slammed Singh for doing "low-level politics," while the latter hit back calling the former a "sneaky little fellow".

In another instance, the Captain accused Kejriwal of "sell(ing) your soul if it serves your purpose," while the AAP leader said the farm laws were Singh's "'gift' to the nation".

Also significant to note here is that Punjab's third important player, the Akali Dal, might find itself in a vulnerable position in the days to come, having walked out of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) after the farm laws were passed in Parliament. And the Aam Aadmi Party can well be expected to capitalise on this, to expand their foothold in Punjab.