‘Fed Up With BJP Rule’: AAP Wins 4 of 5 Wards in Delhi MCD Bypolls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has won four wards and the Congress one in the Delhi municipal corporation bypolls, whose results were announced on Wednesday, 3 March.

The AAP's winners included Dhirender Kumar, who won by a margin of 7,043 votes from Ward 008-E Kalyanpuri, and Sunita Mishra, who won by a margin of 2,705 votes from Ward 62N Shalimar Bagh North. The other two wards from where the party won were in Rohini and Trilokpuri.

Meanwhile, Congress' Zubair Ahmad Chaudhary won from Ward 041-E Chauhan Banger by a margin of 10,642 votes.

Of these five seats, four had been held by the AAP earlier, while one was with the BJP.