5 BSP MLAs Withdraw Support to Party Candidate for RS Elections

In an unprecedented development, five legislators of Bahujan Samaj Party have withdrawn their support to the BSP's official candidate, Ramji Gautam, for the Rajya Sabha biennial elections. The five legislators informed the returning officers that their signatures as proposers for Gautam were forged.

Immediately after informing the returning officer, the five legislators – Aslam Chaudhary, Aslam Raini, Mujtaba Siddiqui, Hakam Lal Bind and Govind Jatav – went straight to the Samajwadi Party office to meet Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.

This is the first time that the BSP has faced such a major setback, and that too, from her 2019 ally, the Samajwadi Party.

The dramatic development that rocked political equations on Wednesday is bound to cast its shadow on the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.