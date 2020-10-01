UP CM Must Resign, Prez Rule Be Imposed: Mayawati on Hathras Rape

"Under BJP's UP government, criminals, mafias and rapists are having a free run," BSP chief Mayawati said.

BSP supremo Mayawati on Thursday, 1 October, slammed the Uttar Pradesh government in the wake of rape cases in Hathras and Balrampur, saying CM Yogi Adityanath should resign if he can't ensure safety to women, and calling for the imposition of President's Rule in the state. "After Hathras incident, I hoped that the UP government would take action against people committing crimes against women. But a similar crime has been committed against a Dalit student in Balrampur. Under BJP's UP government, criminals, mafias and rapists are having a free run," the Bahujan Samaj Party chief was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

‘Unable to Maintain Law and Order’

"Not a single day passes in UP without any crime against women. CM Yogi Adityanath should resign if he can't ensure safety to women. He is unable to maintain law and order in the state. I urge the Centre to send him to his place – Gorakhnath Math. If he doesn't like the temple, he should be given the task of Ram Temple construction," she added, calling for the Centre to impose President's Rule in UP ‘in the interests of the people.’

Mayawati's latest comments come amid a huge outrage over the Hathras incident, in which a 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four upper caste men and later died in a Delhi hospital. Her body was allegedly 'forcibly cremated' by the Uttar Pradesh Police in the wee hours of Wednesday. In another incident reported from Balrampur, a 22-year-old Dalit woman died after allegedly being raped by two men.