BJP Announces Candidates for UP, Uttarakhand Rajya Sabha Polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, 26 October, released the names of eight candidates from Uttar Pradesh (UP) and one from Uttarakhand for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. The candidates from UP are: Hardeep Singh Puri, Arun Singh, Haridwar Dubey, Brijlal, Neeraj Shekhar, Geeta Shakya, BL Verma and Seema Dwivedi.

The candidate from Uttarakhand is Naresh Bansal. According to PTI, the Election Commission had announced that elections for 10 vacant Rajya Sabha seats in UP and one vacant Rajya Sabha seat in Uttarakhand will be conducted on 25 November.

(With inputs from PTI.)