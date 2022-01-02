'NCB's Falsehood Doesn't Seem to Stop', Says Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik

Malik's son-in-law, Sameer Khan, is involved in an ongoing drugs case being heard by the Bombay High Court. He was arrested last year. These comments were made a few days after the NCB approached the court to cancel the bail granted to Malik's son-in-law.

When news agency PTI tried to contact an NCB official, they denied the allegations and called them "false and baseless."

Two audio clips were also made available by Malik, with a supposed conversation between an NCB officer and a witness or panch named Maddy, who was being called to sign back-dated papers.

The second audio clip is supposedly a phone call between the panch and Sameer Wankhede, NCB's Mumbai zonal director, whose tenure with the NCB ended on 31 December.