Aryan Khan Case: NCB Officer Wankhede Slams Nawab Malik Over 'Extortion' Remark

A war of words erupted between Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede on Thursday, 21 October, over the former's claims of Wankhede's appointment being made by the Centre in order to frame Bollywood stars in fake cases.
Just hours after Malik alleged that Wankhede was brought in to target actors after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and that he had taken trips to Dubai and Maldives for "extortion" from Bollywood stars during the pandemic, the NCB released a statement to give 'factual information' about the officer's appointment and leave dates.
Wankhede had supervised the raid on the cruise off the Mumbai coast following which Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, along with several others, was arrested. Actor Ananya Panday was also questioned by the NCB on Thursday in the case.
Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik, who has been questioning Wankhede's credibility, alleged on Thursday that he was brought in to frame people.
“We are very clear. All this vasuli (extortion) took place in Maldives and Dubai and I will release those photos," he said.
Demanding clarification from the NCB, Malik asked what was Wankhede doing in Maldives and Dubai when the "entire film industry" was there during the pandemic.
Malik also took to Twitter to allege that Wankhede was lying about not being in Dubai and tweeted pictures of Wankhede with his sister.
"Sameer Wankhede claims he never went to Dubai post joining the service. This photo has revealed the truth and exposed his lie. Sameer Wankhede was at Grand Hyatt Hotel in Dubai on 10th December 2020 (sic)," Malik tweeted.
Slamming Malik over spreading "false information" and "personal attacks" on him and his family, Wankhede told the media on Thursday that his whereabouts around the time that he's alleged to be in Dubai can be easily investigated.
"I condemn this. This is false information. I was in Mumbai in December during the time when he claims I was in Dubai," Wankhede said, as quoted by ANI.
He also said that the pictures tweeted by Malik with his sister to claim that he was in Dubai are from Mumbai and that his passport and visa applications can be verified to prove the same.
"The word 'extortion' is a disgusting term. I did go to Maldives after taking the competent authority's permission. I went with my children and family after taking the government's permission. If he calls that extortion, then this is not acceptable," he said, as quoted by ANI.
To counter Malik's claims that Wankhede was brought in after Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the NCB said that the vacancy circular for filling the post (Zonal Director) was initiated in 2019 and that Wankhede had applied for the same on 28 November 2019.
"The application was was forwarded to NCB on 27.8.2020 by Central Board of Indirect taxes and Customs. Sh Sameer Wankhede, IRS was inducted as Zonal Director, Mumbai on 31.08.2020 on lean basis for a period of six months," the press release, cited by news agency ANI said.
Rajput died by alleged suicide in June 2020.
The NCB also refuted Malik's claims that Wankhede was in Dubai. However, it confirmed that Wankhede had taken a vacation to Maldives along with his family.
"As per the approval of the Competent Authority vide NCB Order No A-50/2/2021-Acctss/1146 dated 27.7.2021, the officer has availed ex-India leave along with his family to Maldives," the NCB said.
