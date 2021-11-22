Shut Down NCB Mumbai Branch, Arrest Officers in Aryan Khan Case: Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana on Monday, 22 November, published an editorial targeting the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) over the Bombay High Court’s decision in the Aryan Khan case.

Demanding the arrest of the officers involved in the alleged extortion case, the Shiv Sena has praised Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and minister Nawab Malik, crediting his efforts as the reason behind the revelations against the NCB.