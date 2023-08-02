'Was Attacked in Sleep': Brother of Naib Imam Killed in Gurugram Mosque Violence

"He had a reservation on the Sampark Kranti Express the next day (1 August). But I told him to cancel the ticket after what happened on the Jaipur-Mumbai Express train, where an RPF jawan shot four people dead, and the violence that unfolded in Nuh the night before... Now Allah has called him back," Shadab Anwar, Hafiz Saad's elder brother, told The Quint.

Hafiz Saad was the naib imam (deputy imam) of the Anjuman Jama Masjid in Gurugram's Sector 57 that was set ablaze by a mob on the night of 31 July, as the violence that first erupted in Haryana's Nuh spread to other parts of the state.

Saad lost his life in the attack. "The doctors said that there were injury marks due to a bullet and a knife. But we don't know where the bullet hit him or where he was attacked with a knife. We will know better after the post-mortem report on Wednesday (2 August)," Shadab added.

The police has not commented on the bullet injury so far.