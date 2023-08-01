Nuh Violence: Schools, Colleges in Gurugram, Faridabad to Remain Closed Today

People during the 'Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra', in Nuh, on Monday, 31 July.
(Photo: PTI)
The Haryana government on Monday night announced the closure of all schools and colleges in Gurugram and Faridabad on Tuesday, 1 August, as a precautionary measure in view of the violence that broke out earlier in the day in Haryana's Nuh district after a mob of miscreants pelted stones and set cars on fire during a religious procession.
What did the order say? The office of the district magistrate released an order, saying, “All educational institutions including schools, colleges, and coaching centers will remain closed on Tuesday to avoid any untoward incidents. We urge all educational institutions to strictly adhere to these orders.”
What has happened so far? Three people, including two home guards were killed, and over 200 people were injured after clashes erupted between two groups during a religious procession by the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Haryana's Nuh district. During the clash, stones were pelted and dozens of vehicles were torched.
As tensions gripped the state, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) have been imposed in seven districts, including Nuh and Gurugram.
Security stepped up in Nuh, Delhi: Security has been beefed up in Nuh in the aftermath of the clash. Central forces have been deployed and mobile internet services have also been suspended in Nuh, Faridabad, and Palwal districts till Wednesday, 2 August.
An alert has also been sounded in Delhi. Security was substantially stepped up in sensitive areas and police sought extra forces after reports of violence in Sohna Chowk in Gurugram surfaced in the evening.
At least 20 paramilitary companies have been posted across zones in Delhi to assist Delhi Police personnel, according to The Times of India.
Dependra Pathak, special commissioner (law and order), said, “We have deployed contingents of local police and paramilitary forces at strategic locations. A close watch is being kept on sensitive areas in every district to prevent untoward incidents.”