Fresh Violence in Haryana: Mob Vandalises, Torches Shops in Badshahpur & Palwal

The violence which first erupted in Haryana's Nuh on Monday, 31 July, also spread to Badshahpur and Palwal areas of the state on Tuesday.
(Video Screengrab: Accessed by The Quint)
Purported visuals have emerged from Badshahpur, where a mob is seen vandalising and setting fire to shops in the area. The incident took place at around 2 pm on Tuesday.
Similarly, a mob also torched the shop of a scrap seller in Palwal. The miscreants left the spot by the time the police reached. In light of these incidents, fuel stations in Gurugram have been ordered not to sell loose petrol/diesel to any person (except for emergency purposes), according to a government notice.
Vehicles damaged in the violence in Haryana's Nuh.
Wreckage of a vehicle that was set on fire during clashes between two groups, at Sohna in Gurugram district.
A shop vandalised by miscreants in a fresh case of communal violence after Mondays attack on a VHP procession in adjoining Nuh district, at Badshahpur in Gurugram.
Police personnel outside Anjuman Mosque which was set ablaze in the Sector 57 area, in Gurugram district.
The situation in Haryana has remained tense since clashes erupted amid a religious procession on Monday, claiming the lives of five people, including two home guards.
The two deceased were identified as Home Guard Neeraj and Home Guard Gursev. An ex-gratia of Rs 57 lakh each was announced for the kin of the deceased, according to a press note by the Gurugram Police.
Seven other policemen were injured in the clashes and are under treatment at Medanta Hospital.
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad's 'Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra' was flagged off from Gurugram’s Civil Lines by BJP district president Gargi Kakkar, according to a report by news agency PTI.
Police forces were also dispatched to escort the procession, as per the report. A group of men stopped the VHP-organised Yatra near Nuh's Khedla Mod and "stones were pelted," PTI reported citing police officials.
Teargas was later used by the authorities to disperse the crowd. Officials said that four cars were set on fire after the clashes broke out. A few police vehicles were also reportedly damaged amid the violence.
Manesar, however, told PTI that he did not participate on the advice of the VHP, which feared that his presence would create tension. There were also threats on Twitter daring him to come to Nuh.
The BJP government has ordered Section 144 of the CrPc to be imposed in Nuh, prohibiting four or more people to gather in a specified area. Internet services have also been suspended till 2 August in Nuh, Mewat, Faridabad, and Palwal.
