Fresh Violence in Haryana: Mob Vandalises, Torches Shops in Badshahpur & Palwal

The violence, which first erupted in Haryana's Nuh on Monday, 31 July, also spread to Badshahpur and Palwal areas of the state on Tuesday.

Purported visuals have emerged from Badshahpur, where a mob is seen vandalising and setting fire to shops in the area. The incident took place at around 2 pm on Tuesday.

Similarly, a mob also torched the shop of a scrap seller in Palwal. The miscreants left the spot by the time the police reached. In light of these incidents, fuel stations in Gurugram have been ordered not to sell loose petrol/diesel to any person (except for emergency purposes), according to a government notice.