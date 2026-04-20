'Are Our Children Still Indian?': Deleted Voters of Murshidabad Demand Answers

According to political analyst Zaad Mahmood, the "Muslim vote" seems to be cracking open, with many Muslim-populated seats seeing a three-way contest this time between the TMC, the Congress, and the Left.

Independent factors like Asaduddin Owaisi, Humayun Kabir's Babri pitch, the Left, and alternatives like the ISF, AUDF and others have been surfacing, and adding to the existing anti-incumbency woes of the TMC in Muslim-populated and dominated seats.

"The Muslims have also been disenchanted with Didi and the TMC's corruption. So far, we did not have an option. This time, we do," a Murshidabad local says.

Mahmood, however, feels that a split in the Muslim vote may end up benefiting the saffron party.

"There is a lot of polarisation, especially of the Hindu voters or Hindu refugee voters. The Muslims may not vote for the BJP. But if they vote for the Congress or the CPI(M), it is indeed the saffron party that could benefit from the split because the region also has a minority Hindu population and the Hindu vote is quite polarised," Mahmood opines.