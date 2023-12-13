Massive Security Breach in Parliament, Accused Held, Oppn Targets BJP: 10 Points

A massive security breach took place in the Parliament on Wednesday, 13 December, as intruders jumped into the Lok Sabha from the visitors' gallery and set off coloured smoke canisters while proceedings were underway for the Winter Session.

The intruders have been identified as Sagar Sharma and Manorajan who were inside the House, along with two protesters who were sloganeering outside the House, identified as Neelam (42) from Hisar and Amol Shinde (25) from Latur, have been arrested.

All four were allegedly carrying the smoke canisters in their shoes.

Three more accused linked to the operation have been identified as Lalit Jha, Vicky Sharma, and his wife - all residents of Gurugram.

