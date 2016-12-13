Parliament Attack: When Terror Struck India’s Citadel of Democracy

(This video was first published on 13 December 2016 and is being reposted from The Quint’s archives to mark the anniversary of the attack.)
It has been 19 years since five militants stormed the bastion of the world's largest democracy – India's Parliament complex, on 13 December 2001.
The Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) sponsored terrorists were armed with grenades, guns, and explosives, but security forces killed them before they could enter the main chamber. Nine precious lives, most of them security officers, were lost while defending the complex and its members.
Here's how it unfolded. While the martyrs’ families suffered irreparable losses, India remembers the bravehearts with gratitude.
Video Editor: Sandeep Suman
Published: 13 Dec 2016,09:11 AM IST