Parliament Security Breach Live Updates: 4 Accused Sent to 7-Day Police Custody, Another Accused Arrested in Delhi

According to Delhi Police sources, efforts are ongoing to nab two more suspects connected with the Parliament security breach. They also provided the following information:

1. So far, no connection with any outfit has been established.

2. Two of the accused, Sagar and Manoranjan, took the lead and arranged passes for others. They were also the ones who actively participated in the recce ahead of the incident.

3. Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) has been applied against the accused. As objectionable items were concealed and taken inside Parliament, the breach seems like premeditated planning and a well-thought conspiracy.

4. Lalit's last Location has been tracked in Neemrana, Rajasthan.

5. Four people have been arrested so far. All the accused were associated with the social media page 'Bhagat Singh Fan Club'.

6. The accused had met in Mysore around 1.5 years ago. Their second meeting took place after nine months to plan the security breach.

7. Manoranjan came from Bangalore during the Budget session of Parliament and conducted a complete recce of Parliament House with a pass. During this time, Manoranjan came to know that shoes are not checked properly.

8. Sagar came from Lucknow in July but could not go inside Parliament House. He conducted a recce from outside.

8. All the accused came to Delhi on 10 December from their respective states.

9. Everyone reached Vicky's house in Gurugram on the night of 10 December. Lalit Jha also reached Gurugram late at night.

10. Amol brought colored crackers from Maharashtra.

11. The accused collected passes from an MPs personal assistant at around 9 am on 13 December. They then met at India Gate and distributed the crackers among themselves.

12. Two accused entered Parliament House at 12 noon.

13. All the accused were connected through the Signal app.

14. Lalit left the location with all the mobile handsets.