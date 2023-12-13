Parliament Security Breach Live Updates: 4 Accused Sent to 7-Day Police Custody, Another Accused Arrested in Delhi

Big Security Breach at Lok Sabha, 2 Intruders Enter House, Release Yellow Smoke
(Photo: The Quint)
Parliament, Lok Sabha Security Breach LIVE Updates: Delhi's Patiala House Court on Thursday, 14 December, sent four accused persons in the Parliament security breach case to seven-day police custody.
This comes a day after intruders jumped into the Lok Sabha from the visitors' gallery while proceedings were underway for the Winter Session. Apart from the four arrested persons, two people have been detained. Lalit Jha, one of the key accused in the case, was arrested late on Thursday, news agency PTI reported.
Four of the accused set off coloured smoke canisters and resorted to sloganeering both inside and outside the Parliament.
In the visuals on Sansad TV, a man wearing a blue jacket can be seen jumping over benches in the House. Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the chair, immediately adjourned the session.
The Home Ministry ordered a high-level probe into the breach to be led by the paramilitary CRPF chief. The probe will also involve the Anti-Terror unit and Special Cell of the Delhi Police.
Delhi Police has registered a case under anti-terror law UAPA.
Two protesters who were arrested from outside the Parliament have been identified as Neelam (42) from Hisar, Haryana, and Amol Shinde (25) from Latur, Maharashtra.
Neelam told the media that "they are not associated with any organisation and took the step since the government is committing atrocities against citizens."
The intruders from inside the House have been identified as Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D.
Three more accused have been identified as Lalit Jha, Vicky Sharma, and his wife – all residents of Gurugram.
Reports say that all accused had carried the smoke canisters in their shoes.
The breach came on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack.
Here's What MPs Said on the Security Breach:
Pictures of the breach from inside the Lok Sabha:
Pictures shared by DMK MP Dr Senthilkumar show yellow smoke inside the House.
Pictures shared by DMK MP Dr Senthilkumar show yellow smoke inside the House.
Pictures shared by DMK MP Dr Senthilkumar show yellow smoke inside the House.
The shoe of the accused in which canisters were carried.
Sagar, one of the accused persons arrested in the Parliament security breach during the Winter session, after being produced at the Patiala House Court, in New Delhi, on Thursday, 14 December.
Amol Shinde, one of the two persons arrested for protesting outside the Parliament House during the Winter session, after being produced at the Patiala House Court, in New Delhi, on Thursday, 14 December.
Neelam Devi (C), one of the two persons arrested for protesting outside the Parliament during the Winter session, after being produced at the Patiala House Court, in New Delhi, on Thursday, 14 December.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that two persons jumped from the public gallery into Lok Sabha chamber and were later overpowered by members.
"Two young men jumped from the gallery and something was hurled by them from which gas was emitting. They were caught by MPs, they were brought out by security personnel. House was adjourned till 2 pm. This is certainly a security breach because today we observed the death anniversary of people who sacrificed their lives in 2001 (Parliament attack)," he said.
"I don't know, unknown people jumped from the gallery. More than one person. They started shouting slogans, and spraying some gas," Trinamool Congress leader Kakoli Dastidar told PTI.
TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay told ANI: "It was a terrible experience. Nobody could guess what was their target and why were they doing this. We all left the House immediately, but it was a security lapse. How could they enter with instruments releasing smoke?"
While an official statement from the Parliament is yet awaited on the breach, the Delhi Police has identified the two protesters who were arrested from outside the Parliament as Neelam (42) from Hisaar and Amol Shinde (25) from Latur, Maharashtra.
The incident has happened outside the Parliament in front of Transport Bhawan which is a running road, the police said.
Reports say that all accused had carried the smoke cannisters in their shoes.
Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the chair, told news agency PTI: "At first, I thought somebody fell from the balcony. Later, another man also jumped. One of them then took out something from his shoe from which we heard cracker-like sound and smoke started emitting. The security officials then held them."
Soon after the House resumed, Speaker Om Borla said: "The Lok Sabha is conducting a thorough investigation into the incident that occured during Zero Hour. We have also given necessary instructions to the Delhi Police about this matter. As for our fears about what the smoke was, based on the initial findings, we have found out that it was just ordinary smoke to create a sensation. There is nothing to worry about the smoke as we have conducted an initial investigation."
"The incident that happened during Zero House, that is being investigated by the Lok Sabha and Delhi Police has been given requisite directions regarding the same. However, the smoke, which was the reason of our worry, it has been found in preliminary investigation that it's not a matter of concern," he added.
While being taken away, protester Neelam said that the voices of ordinary people are being suppressed by the Narendra Modi government.
"My name is Neelam. This Government of India is committing atrocities against us. We are unable to speak for our rights, the police does lathi-charge and puts us behind bars and tortures us. We had no medium to speak up for our rights.
We are not affiliated to any association or groups. We are common people, we are students. We are unemployed.
Our parents work hard, they are farmers, labourers, small shop owners but no one is heard. They keep trying to crush our voices.
Dictatorship will not prevail, stop this dictatorship. Bharat Mata Ki Jai!"
The intruder inside the Lok Sabha has been identified as Sagar Sharma, reports say.
Congress leader Milind Deora said that the attack is deeply concerning.
"Today’s parliament security breach is deeply concerning, not just because it marks the 22nd anniversary of the Parliament Attack, but also due to terrorist Pannun’s threats. A thorough inquiry is imperative to investigate the backgrounds & motives of the individuals who breached security, gained access & carried out this act," he posted on X.
Ruckus ensued in the House after Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged that the intruders had passes signed by a BJP MP.
Anti-terror Unit of the Delhi Police reaches Parliament House to question witnesses, news agency ANI reports.
Delhi Police Special Cell DCP Rajiv Ranjan present at Parliament Street Police station.
"All those who come here - be it visitors or reporters - they don't carry tags. So, I think the government should pay attention to this. I think this is complete security lapse. Anything could have happened inside the Lok Sabha," Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav told ANI.
"Today's breach in Parliament, on the solemn anniversary of 2001 attack, is an affront to our democratic values. The security of our temple of democracy cannot be compromised. An urgent investigation is vital to uncover who were the attackers, how did they get in, what were their motives. Action must be swift and strict," Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said.
In Rajya Sabha, LoP Mallikarjun Kharge raised the issue of an incident of security breach in Lok Sabha.
"The issue is very serious. This is not a question of just Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, this is about how two people were able to come inside despite such elaborate security and cause a security breach," he said.
Speaker Jadgeep Dhankhar said: "The moment I came to know about it, I called the Director of Security. I told him to give him an update. The update which he gave me at the point of time, I have shared with the House. It is a matter of concern but let us await details and then we will be able to reflect..."
Delhi police commissioner Sanjay Arora reaches Parliament following the security breach incident.
CRPF DG Anish Dayal Singh is also present.
All-party meet on security breach will be held at 4:00 pm.
Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, and Piyush Goyal, Leader of the House, had a heated exchange in the Rajya Sabha over the security breach.
"We request you, kindly adjourn. Let the Home Minister come and give more details," Kharge said.
"I think the opposition's attitude should be to give a message to the country that we all are standing together for the country's integrity and sovereignty. In the Lok Sabha, instead of taking the situation seriously, they adjourned the house. I believe that the Rajya Sabha is the House of elders, we should send a message that this country's competence and power is above all this. The House should definitely run. All the members are in favour of the House running. And I think that the Congress politicising the issue is not a good message for the country. I urge the leader of the opposition to wait for the enquiry, and let the House continue," he said.
"Most MPs are still in shock and discussing how two persons entered the Parliament with a cigarette lighter and gas canister. Many security personnel and police commandos were totally unaware even after MPs had apprehended and detained the two suspects for an extended period," Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi posted on X.
Forensics team arrived at Parliament following the security breach to collect samples from the premises.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor told ANI: "The fact that these people were apparently sponsored by a sitting MP of the ruling party... these people smuggled in smoke pistols which show there is a serious security lapse. Not only they fired the pistols but also shouted some slogans inaudible to some of us. The new building does not seem to be configured very well when it comes to security by comparison with the arrangements in the old building."
"I do believe that the matter is serious enough that Home Minister may want to explain to the nation about the security lapses and security arrangements," he said.
Lok Sabha resumes session after security breach.
"I will not simply call it a security breach, I will call an attack on India’s democracy, an attack on the temple of democracy, our Parliament," AAP MP Raghav Chadha told news agency PTI.
He further raised three questions on the breach: (1) How can a person reach the Lok Sabha visitor gallery and carry a smoke can? To reach the visitor gallery, one has to go through 3-4 security checks. People are frisked and not even mobiles are allowed (2) Which MP endorsed and gave their signature allowed this person inside the LS? Will there be an enquiry against the MP? Will an FIR be registered? Will the MP be arrested? Will the Lok Sabha membership of this MP be cancelled? This is an important matter. Did this MP have knowledge about the intrusion inside the Parliament? (3) When an attack happened in 2001 on the same date, at least today the security protocols should have been the strongest."
"Respected members, the incident that occurred today is a matter of concern. And it is a serious incident. I congratulate our respected house members, security personnel, the marshall, and the chamber staff for the promptness shown in nabbing the intruders and catching them fearlessly.
On the same day in 2001, in a similar fashion, the central security forces, parliament security, and the staff deflected an attack with courage. Today, the house is thankful as we all have come together again to prevent this attack.
This incident is a serious matter, hence, we are investigating at the highest level. We'll take suitable action after the investigation's results are out. The current security arrangements inside the parliament will also be inspected. The leaders of all parties insisted on this as well.," Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said.
The Lok Sabha was adjourned till Thursday, 14 December.
One of the two suspects arrested from outside the Parliament (other than the two men arrested for triggering the security breach in the Lok Sabha) has been identified as Neelam, who was studying for civil services entrance exams in Haryana's Hisar and living in a girls PG there, news agency PTI reported.
The family said that she is not associated with any political party.
"She was in Hisar for her studies, and was highly qualified. She used to participate in farmer protests earlier," a local at the village, where Neelam hails from, told PTI.
"Neelam is my sister. We did not know she is in Delhi. We thought she is in Hisar for her studies. She is studying for competitive exams," he younger brother told PTI.
Saying that she had visited home just a day before, he said that he is highly qualified with BA, MA, and M.Phil degrees.
"She had raised the issue of unemployment several times. She had also participated in farmers' protests," he said.
"Another brother of mine called and asked us to switch on the TV. He said that Neelam has been arrested," he said.
Speaking to ANI, Neelam's mother Saraswati said: "She was fed up of unemployment. She had studied a lot but we didn't have any influential connections."
"The last time we spoke, she said that I should consult a better doctor," she said.
"She always spoke about unemployment. She would question what her degrees are for if she cannot get a job and it's better if she's dead," she added.
Mysuru Congress workers staged a protest in front of the BJP MP Pratap Simha's office. They were later detained by the police, as reported by news agency ANI.
Police sources told The Quint that the six accused stayed in Gurugram and left for Parliament in the morning.
Multiple agencies "grilled" the accused simultaneously and then it became clear that there were a total of six people involved in this case. The six were connected with each other on social media.
Out of the six, four have been arrested, five have been identified while one is yet to be identified.
The forensics team has finished collecting samples from the Parliament Street police station.
The six accused knew each other for six years and hatched a plan a few days ago say police sources as reported by PTI.
All six had planned to enter the parliament but only two managed to get the visitors pass and went inside.
The security agencies are trying to find if the six accused were "instructed" by any organisation or person to breach the Parliament security.
The six accused stayed in Sector 7 of Gurugram which is reported to be accused Lalit's residence.
Delhi Police has detained the fifth suspect from Gurugram, say sources as reported by PTI.
The police is trying to "nab" the sixth accused in the case.
Out of the six, four had already been arrested by the Delhi Police.
"The investigation is underway and Delhi police is taking everything in cognizance. We are collecting the information and sharing with the Delhi police. As mentioned, the fifth accused has been detained from the house where the six people were staying in Gurgaon. The Delhi police will undertake proceedings according to the law," said Varun Dahiya, Assistant Commissioner of Police of Gurugram (ACP - Crime) to news agency PTI.
Apart from the four named, police sources have told The Quint that three more accomplices have been identified as Lalit Jha who hails from Bihar, and Vicky Sharma and his wife, making it a total of seven people involved in the operation.
Sharma and his wife have been detained by the police while, Jha is still absconding, say sources.
The four arrested were staying at Vicky's house in Gurugram.
Manoranjan D was the second person inside the Lok Sabha. His father, Devraj Gowda, described him as a hardworking engineer who graduated in 2014 and was a former fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
His father also said that his family is a supporter of the BJP and that they have good relations with MP Pratap Simha.
The family hails from former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda's hometown and moved to Mysuru 15 years ago. Manoranjan pursued his engineering in Bengaluru.
Picture of Manoranjan'a Aadhaar card.
The fifth and sixth accused are Vicky Sharma and his wife from Gurugram.
Speaking to news agency ANI, Resident Welfare Association (RWA) president Vijay Parmar said that Vicky did not have a stable job and he switched between jobs like driving or security guard.
"Though there was never anything like this suspected, he was known to assault his wife and abuse the neighbours," Parmar said.
Vicky and his wife both have been detained by the police. They have a 14-year-old daughter.
The seventh accused, Lalit Jha, is still absconding.
The Home Ministry ordered a high-level probe into the breach to be led by paramilitary CRPF chief. The probe will also involve anti-terror unit and special cell of the Delhi Police.
"Enquiry Committee will investigate into the reasons for breach in security of Parliament, identify lapses and recommend further action. The Committee will submit its report with recommendations, including suggestions on improving security in Parliament, at the earliest," Home Ministry stated.
Delhi Police has registered a case under and anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 452 (trespassing), Section 153 (want only giving provocation with an intent to cause riot), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servants from discharge of his duty)of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
The accused – four arrested and two under interrogation – are expected to be produced before a court on Thursday, 14 December.
A day after the security breach, Congress MP Manish Tewari said, "A Joint Committee of Parliament consisting of Members who have prior experience in policing, security and Law must be set up to Concurrently investigate the occurrences of December 13 2023."
He further added, "That a security breech occurred again and the perpetrators could make it to the floor of the Lok Sabha should make all members pause and reflect on what could have happened……"
"Both houses must rise above partisan divides and not allow the implications of what could have happened yesterday be lost in a he said - she said finger pointing," he said.
Pardeep, maternal uncle of Sagar Sharma, one of the accused, told ANI that , "He has been pulled into it as per a conspiracy by someone who holds a big position."
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi posted on X that there has been an attempt to blame the security breach on the Opposition.
"Such arrogance and silly assertions. Instead of looking at the problem as a serious security breach there is a an attempt to somehow dump the blame on the opposition," she said.
A day after the security breach, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told ANI, "Such a big incident has happened and till now there have been no statements from the PM and the Union Home Minister. There should be a discussion on this incident..."
Following the security, security has been beefed in the Parliament premises.
Only MPs are being allowed to enter the Parliament building from Makar Dwar, and all persons entering the building are being checked thoroughly, also by making them remove their shoes, reported ANI.
Lok Sabha Secretariat has suspended eight security personnel in view of the security breach on 13 December, reported ANI.
A day after the incident, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in Lok Sabha that Parliament secretariat is responsible for the security of the Parliament.
"We are all worried about yesterday's incident. The responsibility of security of Parliament is of the Parliament secretariat. We will discuss the incident," he said
He added, "Everyone has condemned this incident. You (Speaker) have taken cognisance of the matter. We have to be careful about to whom we issue the passes (to enter Parliament). All precautions possible will be taken in future."
Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been adjourned till 2 pm and 12 noon, respectively, following a ruckus by the Opposition MPs demanding discussion on 13 December's security breach.
In view of the same, Rajya Sabha chairman has also asked the Opposition leader for a meeting at his chamber at 11.30 am.
Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar suspended Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien for his protest over Parliament security breach.
Police sources have told The Quint that the initial investigation has revealed that the four arrested were unhappy about the state of the country and were upset over issues like price rise, unemployment etc.
Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla, one of the members who nabbed the accused in Lok Sabha, said, "The incident is quite serious and the entire world has come to know about it. The PM and Union Home minister should have at least met all the MPs."
Rani Sharma, mother of Sagar, one of the intruders who was inside the Lok Sabha, told ANI, "He has never spoken anything wrong to which we would object...He told us that he was going to Delhi for two days and would come back and continue driving the vehicle...He said he's going for some work."
Sharma hails from Lucknow's Alambagh and drives an e-rickshaw in the city.
Meanwhile, several Congress workers staged a protest in Bengaluru against BJP MP Lok Sabha over Parliament security lapse.
Some Opposition MPs have accused Simha for allegedly issuing passes to at least one of the suspects who breached the security of Parliament.
In view of the security breach on Wednesday, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh posted demands of INDIA bloc on his X handle.
He stated:
A detailed statement by the Home Minister in both Houses, followed by a discussion on the very serious and shocking security breach witnessed in the Lok Sabha yesterday.
Strict action against the BJP MP Pratap Simha who provided the visitor passes to the intruders.
"The Modi government’s refusal to accept these perfectly legitimate and reasonable demands has led to the adjournment of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha today morning,"
The accused Neelam's mother, told ANI, "We believe Neelam can never take such a step...She was arrested while she was only raising slogans. We request the government to provide an employment opportunity..."
On Derek O'Brien's suspension, TMC MP Dola Sen said, "It is our right to go to the well and raise people's issues. Derek O'Brien has done nothing wrong. PM, Home Minister, treasury are silent on the security breach issue, so as opposition we raised this issue and raised slogans..."
Lok Sabha passed a resolution moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi to suspend five Congress MPs – TN Prathapan, Hibi Eden, S Jothimani, Ramya Haridas and Dean Kuriakose – "unruly conduct."
A day after the Parliament security breach, a mahapanchayat was organised in Haryana's Jind on Thursday, 14 December, demanding the release of Neelam, one of the four accused.
They also demanded removal of UAPA charges against her.
She was studying for civil services entrance exams in Hisar and living in a girls PG there. Her father is a sweets shop owner.
According to Delhi Police sources, efforts are ongoing to nab two more suspects connected with the Parliament security breach. They also provided the following information:
1. So far, no connection with any outfit has been established.
2. Two of the accused, Sagar and Manoranjan, took the lead and arranged passes for others. They were also the ones who actively participated in the recce ahead of the incident.
3. Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) has been applied against the accused. As objectionable items were concealed and taken inside Parliament, the breach seems like premeditated planning and a well-thought conspiracy.
4. Lalit's last Location has been tracked in Neemrana, Rajasthan.
5. Four people have been arrested so far. All the accused were associated with the social media page 'Bhagat Singh Fan Club'.
6. The accused had met in Mysore around 1.5 years ago. Their second meeting took place after nine months to plan the security breach.
7. Manoranjan came from Bangalore during the Budget session of Parliament and conducted a complete recce of Parliament House with a pass. During this time, Manoranjan came to know that shoes are not checked properly.
8. Sagar came from Lucknow in July but could not go inside Parliament House. He conducted a recce from outside.
8. All the accused came to Delhi on 10 December from their respective states.
9. Everyone reached Vicky's house in Gurugram on the night of 10 December. Lalit Jha also reached Gurugram late at night.
10. Amol brought colored crackers from Maharashtra.
11. The accused collected passes from an MPs personal assistant at around 9 am on 13 December. They then met at India Gate and distributed the crackers among themselves.
12. Two accused entered Parliament House at 12 noon.
13. All the accused were connected through the Signal app.
14. Lalit left the location with all the mobile handsets.
A day after a massive security breach took place in the Parliament with four intruders entering the premises and setting off smoke canisters, (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien was suspended from the Rajya Sabha and 14 Opposition MPs were suspended from the Lok Sabha on Thursday, 14 December.
The suspended Lok Sabha MPs include:
Kanimozhi Karunanidhi – Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
Manickam Tagore – Congress
Benny Behanan – Congress
VK Sreekandan – Congress
Mohammad Jawed – Congress
PR Natarajan – Communist Party of India (Marxist)
K Subbarayan – Communist Party of India
SR Parthiban – Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
S Venkatesan – Communist Party of India (Marxist)
TN Prathapan – Congress
Hibi Eden – Congress
S Jothimani – Congress
Ramya Haridas – Congress
Dean Kuriakose – Congress
The Gurugram Police said that the daughter of accused Vicky and his wife have been taken by their relatives after the former were detained by the police.
"The girl has gone with her uncle and aunt, they will take her with them to Rohtak. They also took away the two pet dogs with them. We got all these undertakings from them in writing," Investigating Officer Sunil Kumar told ANI.
The four arrested accused in the Parliament security breach case have been produced in Delhi's Patiala House Court. The police have asked for 15-day custody.
The accused persons are Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Neelam Azad, and Amol Shinde.
Delhi's Patiala House Court on Thursday, 14 December, sent four arrested persons in the Parliament security breach case to seven-day police custody.
"All the accused persons who have been arrested in this case were produced before the special court of UAPA and the court after hearing both the sides and considering the material which was available before the court, the court has granted police custody for seven days as of now," the Delhi Police's lawyer Atul Shrivastava said.
Lalit Jha, one of the key accused in the security breach case, was arrested on Thursday evening by Delhi Police after he surrendered before the Kartavaya Path police. He was handed over to the Special Cell.
Two days after the Parliament security breach, the special Cell of Delhi Police has detained two people in the case.
"Both of them – Mahesh and Kailash – are suspected to be linked to the accused. They are being interrogated by the Special Cell
Opposition MPs, including suspended MPs, stage a protest in front of the Gandhi statue on Parliament premises, reported ANI.
This comes a day after 14 MPs - 13 from Lok Sabha and 1 from Rajya Sabha - were suspended for 'unruly conduct' while demanding for discussion on the security breach.