Wrestlers Protest: Can Delhi Police Action Stand Legal Scrutiny?

So did the police-force need to come down on them as heavily as it did?

No. Even orders under Section 144 CrPC cannot be used to curtail legitimate protest, legal experts have pointed out to The Quint.



In Madhu Limaye vs Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Monghyr and Others (1970), a Constitution bench of the apex court held that “law abiding citizens protesting for the realisation of basic human rights, cannot be restricted by orders under this section.”



“The key part of the section (144 CrPC) is to free society from serious disturbances of a grave character, which cannot be true of a dharna or protest by citizens groups on issues that affect governance and a just realisation of citizens’ rights guaranteed by the Constitution of India.” (Emphasis added)



In 2012 (Ramlila Maidan case) the Supreme Court held that when the police inoveks Section 144, “the requirements of existence of sufficient ground and need for immediate prevention or speedy remedy is of prime significance."



“In this context, the perception of the officer recording the desired/contemplated satisfaction has to be reasonable, least invasive and bona fide. The restraint has to be reasonable and further must be minimal…The most onerous duty that is cast upon the empowered officer…is that the perception of threat to public peace and tranquility should be real and not quandary, imaginary or a mere likely possibility.”



What transpired on Sunday does not appear to have been least invasive, to say the least.



As pointed out by Advocate Harshit Anand:

