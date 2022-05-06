Umar Khalid Bail Hearing: Some Questions About the Delhi High Court's Questions

On the very first day, after looking at certain comments made by Khalid in a speech at Amravati on 17 December 2019, the judges appeared to agree with the police's narrative, observing that the speech was "obnoxious" and "prima facie this is not acceptable."

On the second day, when looking at other comments in the speech about the central government's actions, the bench asked if it was "proper" to use the term 'jumla' for actions of the Prime Minister, and that there had to be a "lakshman rekha" when it came to criticism.

It should be noted at the outset that judges are entitled to ask whatever questions they need to during a hearing so that they can arrive at their conclusions, and that oral observations do not amount to final orders.

However, the questions and comments made by the judges over the first two days of this hearing raise certain questions of their own, especially when the court has expressed a prima facie view on aspects of the case.