Umar Khalid's Bail: Lawyer Says Police Charge Sheet is Like 'Family Man' Script

In the second day of the bail hearing of UAPA accused Umar Khalid under FIR 59 from the Delhi riots, senior advocate Trideep Pais said that the chargesheet exhibited the "storytelling capacity and the fertile imagination of its author".
He compared it to the script of the Amazon Prime show 'The Family Man'.
This was the second day of the arguments in the allegations against Khalid under FIR 59. The FIR alleges a conspiracy behind the communal violence that led to the death of at least 53 people.
The charge sheet begins with saying that Umar Khalid is a "veteran of sedition".
"Is this how a charge sheet is written? This is beginning to sound like a TV news channel script," Pais said.
Pais spoke about the speech Umar made in Amaravati and asserted that the police never entered it as evidence in full in court. While the speech was run by Republic TV and News 18, they had not verified the full clip and taken it from BJP leader Amit Malviya's handle.
In the last hearing Pais had played the entire clip. He reiterated today:
While specifically referring to the statement of a witness, who was later a protected witness, he argued how the version of his statement changed repeatedly. "Can we rely on this witness to keep a man in jail, when he does not remember on 21 May that an epic meeting happened on 8 January?" Pais asked.
The reference to the 8 January meeting is an alleged meeting held between Umar Khalid, Khalid Saifi and Tahir Hussain in 2020. In this meeting the alleged conspiracy was held. Pais said that the statement relied upon to make this allegation has been inconsistent and is fabricated.
Pais said that first he said there was no meeting, then he said there was a meeting, then a meeting which he attended and another for which he sat outside.
Pais said that the police had relied on unsubstantiated allegations from the JNU 2016 episode to make a case in the charge sheet filed under FIR 59.
He said there was not one court order or charge sheet where this allegation is made. Pais goes on to read statements from the 2016 case chargesheet to make his case.
Pais said that the police was consistently trying to give the CAA protests a communal colour. Pais said that opposing CAA showed one believed in the secularism of the country, however any opposition to CAA was painted to be communally motivated.
He goes on to speak about the participation of women.
The arguments will continue on 6 September.
Published: 03 Sep 2021,03:37 PM IST