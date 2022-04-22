'Obnoxious, Unacceptable': Delhi High Court Slams Umar Khalid's Amravati Speech

Appearing for Khalid, Senior Advocate Trideep Pais reportedly submitted that the speech only reflected the opinion of a single man and there was "absolutely no incitement" due to Khalid's statements.

Meanwhile, the court questioned, "Does it not attract section 153A (enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race) or 153B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration) of Indian Penal Code?"



Saying that "everything else may be acceptable within the four corners of democracy and free speech", the bench stated that this was prima facie not acceptable.

The matter has now been listed for further hearing on 27 April.

On 24 March, a Delhi court had rejected Khalid's bail plea in connection with the Delhi riots 'larger conspiracy' case, registered under FIR 59/2020.

The court, in its order, included the observation that Khalid's name "finds a recurring mention" from the beginning of the conspiracy till the riots and that "he has connectivity with many accused persons," among reasons for the dismissal.

Khalid, an activist and a former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student, was arrested on 14 September 2020 in connection with the case. He has been charged under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) as well as other Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

(With inputs from LiveLaw and The Indian Express.)