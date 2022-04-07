Narsinghanand vs Umar Khalid: Two Bail Sagas Expose India's 'Rule of Law' Crisis

As a final point, the Narsinghanand saga also highlights another problem in India. While we may not want to encourage slapping the UAPA against someone like him, no matter how depraved his ravings, it also shows that our laws on hate speech like Section 153A of the IPC are not fit for purpose, as they neither address the substance of what hate speech does, and are not commensurate to the seriousness of the offence.

It might therefore be time for the Centre to dust off the Law Commission report which called for new provisions to deal with hate speech, which would allow law enforcement agencies to appropriately tackle hatemongers like Narsinghanand.

Of course, that would require a commitment to the rule of law which currently seems far from likely – but hopefully even those who support the current dispensation realise that if the rule of law is lost in this country, it will not leave them unscathed either.