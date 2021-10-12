'The Allegations Are Implausible': Umar Khalid's Lawyer During Bail Hearing

Pais also spoke about the meeting that was organised on 8 December 2019, which the police allege was where the alleged conspiracy of a chakka jam (road blockade) was struck.

"Is chakka jam an offence? Is a meeting to say that our protest will involve chakka jam automatically a criminal conspiracy? None of this is said in this. Where does it say it's a crime? This meeting has found itself on every news item, branded about like some great conspiracy," Pais said, according to LiveLaw.

Relying on the statement of a female witness who was allegedly part of this meeting, Pais said that at best what she was saying was that a meeting was held. More important, he points out, "The allegation was previous conspiracy of chakka jam. She says it's just a bunch of people who opposed CAA and met."



Pais also relied on the statements of other witnesses to say that not one of them referred to the meeting as a secret meeting. On the other hand, he said, Sharejeel Imam referred to the meeting on a WhatsApp group. "If it was such a secret why would he mention it?" he asked.