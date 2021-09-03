Umar Khalid's Bail: Lawyer Says Police Charge Sheet is Like 'Family Man' Script

While specifically referring to the statement of a witness, who was later a protected witness, he argued how the version of his statement changed repeatedly. "Can we rely on this witness to keep a man in jail, when he does not remember on 21 May that an epic meeting happened on 8 January?" Pais asked.

The reference to the 8 January meeting is an alleged meeting held between Umar Khalid, Khalid Saifi and Tahir Hussain in 2020. In this meeting the alleged conspiracy was held. Pais said that the statement relied upon to make this allegation has been inconsistent and is fabricated.

Pais said that first he said there was no meeting, then he said there was a meeting, then a meeting which he attended and another for which he sat outside.