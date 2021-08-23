Umar Khalid Bail: Lawyer Debunks 8 Jan 'Conspiracy Meet', Calls Case Fabricated

In Umar Khalid's ongoing bail hearing under FIR 59, where UAPA was invoked, senior advocate Trideep Pais said that the judiciary had been disabled from acting due to the provision of UAPA.

"There is legislature, executive and then you; in this equation, who has been prevented from doing their job. The distrust of the judiciary is PMLA, UAPA, etc. So, your hands are tied. The third and most important wing of the government has been disabled from acting. In a fair world, this FIR should not have been registered," Pais said in the matter heard on Monday, 23 August, at Delhi's Karkardooma court.

The Quint's story on exposing a loophole in the police's conspiracy theory was also referred to during the arguments. It can be read here.