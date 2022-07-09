Twitter's Fight Against Blocking Orders is a Major Moment for Freedom of Speech

As mentioned above, under the Blocking Rules, the person whose content is being blocked is not often sent the actual Blocking Order, and this is often sent to the relevant intermediary instead.

Because of the confidentiality-imposing Rule 16, the intermediary can't get in touch with the person whose content is being blocked to get their response to the government's objections. As a result, even if the intermediary has a chance to respond to the government's Blocking Order, it has no real ability to contest it.

The person whose content is being blocked does not get a chance to defend themselves and their content, which basically gives the government carte blanche to take down any content it or one of its ministers or just someone close to the government doesn't like.

This is untenable in a democracy and a country which is supposed to protect freedom of speech under its Constitution.

Attempts to challenge the way the Blocking Orders are issued are stymied because they're too isolated, or the petitioner doesn't have sufficient information to demonstrate how they are mala fide and unfounded.

Twitter's petition changes all that. It has challenged not just one or two Blocking Orders, but 10 of them.

While the confidentiality Rule means that we don't know which orders exactly these are (the details of the orders are in Annexures submitted in a sealed cover), the petition specifies detailed grounds for how these orders are illegal and unconstitutional.