Was the Ban on Twitter Accounts of Caravan, Farm Activists Legal?

Even though 1 February was supposed to be Budget 2021 day, one of the biggest stories of the day was the blocking of several Twitter accounts which have been covering the farmers’ protests and have been critical of the Centre, including those of magazine The Caravan, and the Kisan Ekta Morcha.

The accounts were ‘withheld because of a legal demand’ and remained unavailable in India for most of the day, though many, including The Caravan’s appear to have been restored now.

The central government is yet to put out an official statement on the reasons for the blocking of the Twitter accounts.

Government sources had informed news agency ANI and other mediapersons that some 250 accounts allegedly used a hashtag #ModiPlanningFarmerGenocide in tweets on 30 January, and hence the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had ordered Twitter to take these Twitter accounts and tweets down.