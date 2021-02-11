Govt vs Twitter Row: A Complete Timeline & Where Things Stand Now

If January 2021 saw WhatsApp dominate headlines with its contentious privacy policy update, February witnessed Twitter’s escalating tensions with the Indian government, over blocking of accounts related to the farmers’ protests.

The past two weeks have seen the government threaten the microblogging platform with penal action and FIRs, breeding apprehensions of a suspension in the manner in which Chinese apps were blocked.

Twitter, however, continued to push back against a wholesale blocking of accounts saying, “We will continue to advocate for the right of free expression on behalf of the people we serve.”