TV Today Sues Newslaundry for Defamation & Copyright; 'Frivolous,' Says NL CEO

As a result, the TV Today Network has asked the Delhi High Court to pass a permanent injunction getting Newslaundry to take down all their allegedly defamatory content relating to the network's channels from their website and restraining them from putting up any such content again, or infringing on TV Today's copyrights.

Google, Facebook and Twitter have also been included as respondents in the case with TV Today wanting them to take down the allegedly defamatory content posted by Newslaundry on their YouTube and social media profiles, and to suspend and terminate Newslaundry's accounts.

A request for a temporary injunction on these lines, till the court decides the matter, has also been made.

In addition, TV Today is demanding damages of over Rs 2 crore from Newslaundry and the named executives, editors and journalists as damages for the loss of reputation and revenue it has faced.

Speaking to The Quint, Newslaundry CEO Abhinandan Sekhri had this to say about the suit: