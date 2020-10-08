Aaj Tak Fined Rs 1 Lakh For Telecasting Fake Tweets on Sushant

News channel Aaj Tak has been fined Rs 1 lakh by the News Broadcasting Standards Authority for airing fake tweets related to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Live Law reported on Thursday, 8 October. It also asked the channel to air an apology.

It added that videos of the same programmes if hosted, on the website of the broadcasters, YouTube or other links should be removed immediately.

The authority will state the text, date and time of the apology. Aaj Tak will have to submit a proof of compliance of telecast of the apology in a compact disc within seven days of telecast.

As per a report by News Laundry, the NBSA said that along with Aaj Tak India TV News should also apologise for the “egregious violations” of guidelines and in particular for the manner in which photos of Rajput's body were shown. Zee News and News 24 will also have to reportedly air apologies in the context of specific programmes aired by the channels, and News Nation and ABP News have been issued warnings.

On 3 September, the Bombay High Court had asked news channels to show restraint in reporting the case.