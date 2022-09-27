SC Rejects Uddhav Camp's Plea To Stop EC From Determining 'Real' Shiv Sena

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 27 September, rejected a plea by the Uddhav Thackeray camp, seeking to stop the Election Commission of India (ECI) from taking a decision in a plea by the Eknath Shinde faction to be recognised as the 'real' Shiv Sena and to use the 'bow and arrow' symbol of the party, reported Bar and Bench.

"We direct that there shall be no stay on proceedings before the election commission. Interim application seeking stay stands dismissed," a bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, MR Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli, and PS Narasimha said.